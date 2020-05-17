Bank Hapoalim Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank Hapoalim in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim’s FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bank Hapoalim from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $28.22 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

