B. Riley Boosts PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target to $12.00

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.08.

PGTI opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,814.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2,162.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

