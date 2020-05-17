B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

