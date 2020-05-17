B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Celsius in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $415.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Celsius by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 379,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

