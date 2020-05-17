Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Sells $1,045,800.00 in Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,176.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.15. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 208.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.95%. The company’s revenue was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,428,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,527 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 66.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 750,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 299,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $17,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

