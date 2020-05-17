Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVON. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avon Rubber from GBX 2,840 ($37.36) to GBX 3,245 ($42.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 2,760 ($36.31) on Friday. Avon Rubber has a one year low of GBX 1,226.40 ($16.13) and a one year high of GBX 3,220 ($42.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,621.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,333.96. The company has a market cap of $877.96 million and a P/E ratio of 59.35.

In related news, insider Paul McDonald sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($30.26), for a total value of £273,424 ($359,673.77). Insiders have bought a total of 15 shares of company stock valued at $39,166 in the last ninety days.

Avon Rubber Company Profile

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

