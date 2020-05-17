AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $5,348,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,406,248,000 after acquiring an additional 404,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $606,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,858,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,433,000 after acquiring an additional 131,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $150.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.37.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

