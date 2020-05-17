Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AUTO has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Auto Trader Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 410 ($5.39) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 557 ($7.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 615 ($8.09) price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 533 ($7.01).

AUTO opened at GBX 502 ($6.60) on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 308.60 ($4.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 747 ($9.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 437.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 521.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other news, insider David W. Keens acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £90,250 ($118,718.76).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

