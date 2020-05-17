Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €47.50 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €47.50 ($55.23) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.06 ($54.72).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €48.86 ($56.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €43.33 and a 200-day moving average of €46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Aurubis has a one year low of €30.05 ($34.94) and a one year high of €58.00 ($67.44).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

