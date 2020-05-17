AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AZN has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oddo Securities decreased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,600 ($99.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 8,168.89 ($107.46).

AZN opened at GBX 8,671 ($114.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,778.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,499.60. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,643 ($74.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,414.36 ($123.84). The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.94.

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

