Ascential’s (ASCL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 395 ($5.20) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 373 ($4.91) to GBX 303 ($3.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 352.30 ($4.63).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 233.20 ($3.07) on Thursday. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 319.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The stock has a market cap of $939.13 million and a P/E ratio of 122.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.16%.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

