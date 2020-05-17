Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $11,979,635.05 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 286,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $11,979,635.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE APO opened at $40.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 121.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,443 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 562.5% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,577,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,007 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

