Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 821.07 ($10.80).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 807 ($10.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 993.80 ($13.07). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 771.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 840.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.69%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.