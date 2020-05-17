Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 8,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.