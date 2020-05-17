Analysts Set Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price at $62.65

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.