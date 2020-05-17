AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of AMETEK worth $31,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in AMETEK by 72.1% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $81,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $797,487 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

AME stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.82 and a 52 week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

