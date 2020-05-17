AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $202,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,529 shares of company stock worth $2,911,869. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

