Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.70 price objective (up from $4.60) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Americas Silver stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 184,915 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,111,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 660,743 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 364,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,072,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 173,520 shares during the period.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

