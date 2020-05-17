Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

