Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.