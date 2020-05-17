Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $180,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,245.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.15. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

