Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 840,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,489,000 after buying an additional 159,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.31.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 662,238 shares of company stock valued at $67,098,664 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.25. Allstate Corp has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.