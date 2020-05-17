Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $197,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $203.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price target on Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

