Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $33,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $141.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $109.22 and a 1-year high of $175.74.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,179,692.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,684,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,648 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

