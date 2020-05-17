Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $52.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALK opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.22. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.