AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.
Shares of AEGON stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
