AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

AEGON (NYSE:AEG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded AEGON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AEGON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of AEGON stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 88.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 66.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,353 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 736.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 786,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 692,435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AEGON by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 840,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 186,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in AEGON in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

