Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $8,314,500.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $152,635,928.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $54.20 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 348.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

