9,250 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 833,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,682,000 after buying an additional 388,708 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,246.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 395,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 383,952 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,160,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 356,514 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4,265.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Investors Network now owns 337,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 329,607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $30.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.