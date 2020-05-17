8,662 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,662 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $23.87 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

