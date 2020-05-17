83,950 Shares in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,241,000 after buying an additional 6,892,025 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 1,114,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,009,000 after buying an additional 146,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,728,000 after buying an additional 683,783 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Peloton by 2,118.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,815,050 shares during the period. 25.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $48.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52. Peloton has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 46,544 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,256,688.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 46,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,690,218 shares of company stock worth $248,299,925.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.23.

Peloton Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.