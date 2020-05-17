5,969 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in SEI Investments by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,623,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $87,275,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $769,724.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $50.77 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $69.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.