4,647 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,647 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,821 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

