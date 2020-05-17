4,603 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,603 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $310,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its position in Xilinx by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $89.33.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

