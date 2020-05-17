3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 354,261 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of 3M worth $50,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,319,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,846. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

