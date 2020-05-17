319,198 Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 319,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Trane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.62.

Shares of TT stock opened at $77.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.28%.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

