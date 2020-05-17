2,867 Shares in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,867 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.15.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,704 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,215 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $143.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $144.03.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

