Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider David Stirling Purchases 61 Shares

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider David Stirling purchased 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £150.67 ($198.20).

Shares of LON:ZTF opened at GBX 245 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 million and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.01. Zotefoams plc has a twelve month low of GBX 152 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 351.74.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polymer foam in the United Kingdom and Eire, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP), and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL) segments. It offers AZOTE family of polyolefin foams under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and ZOTEK range of high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK F, ZOTEK N, and ZOTEK PEBA brand names.

