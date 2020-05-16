Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,024,948 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $112.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average is $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.68.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

