Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 475.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 581.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.