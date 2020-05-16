Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $491.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.85.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.80%. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

