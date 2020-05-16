Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.14.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.15. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,463.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.47 per share, with a total value of $1,109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $10,197,595 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

