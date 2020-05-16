Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AKBA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.29.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,656.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

