Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunovant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Immunovant stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $23.68.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,850,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 50.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 303,100 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,851,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunovant (IMVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.