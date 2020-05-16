Zacks: COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) Given $13.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 9 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 158,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 2.79% of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

