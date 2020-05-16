Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trillium Therapeutics.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

