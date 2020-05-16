Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Kornit Digital reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.49 million.

KRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of KRNT opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 252.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 448,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 124,509 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

