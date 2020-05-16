Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yeti (NYSE:YETI) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

YETI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Yeti from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.50.

YETI stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Yeti has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.93.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 108.84% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yeti news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 1,142,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $36,383,847.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,160,435 shares of company stock worth $780,690,220 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Yeti by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Yeti during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Yeti by 1,958.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

