Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 206025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

