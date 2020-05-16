Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 861,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 47,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $57.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

