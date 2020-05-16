Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of CCI opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

